Living Healthy: HPV Vaccine Decreases Risk of Cervical Cancer

Traditionally HPV has been linked to specific gynecological cancer such as cervical and vaginal as well as other more rare cancers, such as anal and penile. More recently, there’s been an increase in HPV being related to head and neck cancers. While these cancers are still curable, there is still associated long term side effects of treatment that can have a big impact on a patient’s quality of life. Dr. Susie Chen from the Cancer Center of Hawaii explains how the HPV vaccine helps prevent infections which have been linked to cancer.

