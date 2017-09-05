New options for affordable spay, neuter services now available

The Hawaiian Humane Society announced Tuesday additional options for the public to receive reduced-rate spay/neuter services through City and County programs.

Feline Fix: With the signing of a bill in August by Mayor Kirk Caldwell, the City & County of Honolulu and the Hawaiian Humane Society launched Feline Fix, a nine-month pilot program aimed to reduce the city’s free-roaming cat population. Under this pilot program, caregivers of free-roaming cats will be able to purchase certificates for sterilization services at a reduced fee of $10.

Feline Fix spay/neuter certificates cover following mandatory services:

Anesthesia for the surgery

Sterilization surgery

Microchip

Ear Notch

Each free-roaming cat sterilized will receive an ear notch to denote that the cat has spayed/neutered and will be microchipped to the certificate holder. Any additional fees may include the cost of medications and services required for treatment related to post-surgical complications.

The purpose of the Feline Fix Program is to support and encourage community members to practice responsible Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage of Free-Roaming cats by sterilizing and integrating them into existing, well-managed colonies. When people trap, neuter then return Free-Roaming cats, the population stabilizes then decreases over time. As a result, millions of kittens will be spared from life on the streets.

Neuter Now: In addition, the bill amended the Neuter Now program to extend the program’s $20 reduced-rate for EBT/Kokua cardholders to Medicaid cardholders and low-income households receiving housing assistance. This amendment is part of the nine-month pilot program.

Certificates for both Feline Fix and Neuter Now are available to purchase at the Society’s Moiliili campus, online at HawaiianHumane.org and at Satellite City Halls. Reduced-rate Neuter Now certificates must be purchased in person with government-issued identification and with a EBT/Kokua card, Medicaid card or a current low-income housing voucher or documentation with the purchaser’s name listed.

“Neuter Now plays a critical part in encouraging and supporting more pet owners to sterilize their animals. Feline Fix is designed to assist community members to help reduce the Free-Roaming cat population through sterilization,” said Pamela Burns, president and CEO of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “Both programs make spay/neuter affordable and accessible and are vital to helping the pet and free-roaming cat population.”

The pilot programs will run through June 30, 2018.

A list of participating clinics for both Feline Fix and Neuter Now can be found online here.