Police ask for help following liquor theft at Longs Drugs in Kaimuki

Honolulu police are asking the public for help identifying five people following a theft at the Longs Drugs store in Kaimuki.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11 p.m., three males and two females entered the store.

Police say one male and one female walked to the back and removed liquor from the cooler. The female placed the bottle in her bag and tried to exit the store without paying.

When an employee confronted them, police say the worker was assaulted by the two other males.

The group then fled the store.

Click here to submit an online tip.