Police ask for help following liquor theft at Longs Drugs in Kaimuki

By Published:

Honolulu police are asking the public for help identifying five people following a theft at the Longs Drugs store in Kaimuki.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11 p.m., three males and two females entered the store.

Police say one male and one female walked to the back and removed liquor from the cooler. The female placed the bottle in her bag and tried to exit the store without paying.

When an employee confronted them, police say the worker was assaulted by the two other males.

The group then fled the store.

Click here to submit an online tip.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s