Testing of emergency sirens scheduled on Maui this week

By Published:
Photo courtesy Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, together with the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, will conduct siren testings at the following locations and times.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • Along Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina. In the areas of Kahana and Lahaina Waste Water Treatment Plant

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • Big Beach, Makena
  • Kihei Community Center, Kihei

The sirens were installed as part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project.

Residents nearby may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-second to one-minute intervals during the identified time frame. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.” During the tests, emergency management officials and technicians will check that installation work on these sirens has been completed properly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s