The Celebrities and Their Pets Fashion Show at The Hawaii Woman Expo

It’s that time of year again! The Hawaii Woman Expo is this weekend, and that once again includes Celebrities and Their Pets Fashion Show. This morning, Lyric Medeiros told us more about the event.

The Celebrities and Their Pets Fashion Show is an annual event created by Nancy Bernal and its main mission is to bring awareness to pet adoption. Over 35 celebrities will walk the runway on each date holding their own dogs or adoptable dogs from Paws of Hawaii. And the twist is the celebrities are not the ones wearing the fashions, the dogs are. Al Waterson will emcee the event and Jordan Segundo will perform a special song. Several anchors from KHON2 will be participating and I will be there, too. And the dog I am holding from Paws of Hawaii today will also be there and is available for adoption. There is a $4.00 admission fee to The Hawaii Woman Expo and children under 7 are free. If you go to the website at www.hawaiiwomanexpo.com, there is a $1.00 discount coupon.

Event Details:

Date/Time- Saturday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Location- The Hawaii Woman Expo at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

Additional Information- www.hawaiiwomanexpo.com