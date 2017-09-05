Upfront cost to homeowners could prevent flood of financial devastation

It’s heartbreaking to see all the homes in Texas that are or were under water because of Hurricane Harvey.

Many of the homes that were either damaged or destroyed did not have flood insurance.

But it doesn’t take a major hurricane to cause devastating flooding.

“A lot of times people say ‘I don’t live in a flood zone,’ but we all are subject to risk,” said Carol Tyau-Beam, state coordinator for the National Flood Insurance Program.

Just last week, parts of Mapunapuna and Dillingham were flooded by an unexpected storm. Last September, homes in Iao Valley on Maui had major damage from a storm that caused severe flooding and landslides. Last year in July, condo units on Umi Street in Kalihi got flooded after Tropical Storm Darby caused the nearby stream to overflow.

“That was in a high-risk flood zone, so I believe some properties, newly purchased, they had flood insurance, but others who were renters or had paid off the mortgage, they didn’t have flood insurance,” Tyau-Beam said.

If you don’t have flood insurance, oftentimes, you’re out of luck. Owners may have to use their savings to fix up their homes, or go into debt, or be forced to sell.

“A lot of times they think disaster assistance is going to save the day, but disaster assistance a lot of times is in the form of a loan,” Tyau-Beam said.

Flood insurance becomes optional once you pay off your mortgage, even if you live in a high-risk zone.

Tyau-Beam recalls meeting a woman from Haleiwa who lost everything in a flood.

“All she could retrieve from the flood was her license, and I asked her if she had flood insurance and she said she no. She dropped it a few months earlier because her agent told her she didn’t need it anymore because she paid off her mortgage,” Tyau-Beam said.

Who needs flood insurance in Hawaii? According to Tyau-Beam, everyone.

But she added that only about 60,000 homes and businesses in Hawaii are protected by flood insurance.

“Half of those are for policies in the low- to moderate-risk, not in the high-risk, so if you think about our state and how many properties we have, 60,000 is not a lot,” Tyau-Beam said.

If you’re in a low- to moderate-risk zone, chances are you’re not required to get flood insurance.

But look at the homes in Texas flooded by Harvey. Some of them were not in a high-risk zone.

“FEMA sees over 25 percent of their claims come in from homes that are actually in what they call low- to moderate-risk zones,” Tyau-Beam said.

How much does flood insurance cost? Tyau-Beam says low- to moderate-risk properties will cost less than $400 a year for the maximum coverage, which is $250,000 on the building and $100,000 in contents. That amounts to a little more than $30 a month, or a dollar a day for peace of mind.

“It’s a personal decision based on your family. We have a lot of expenses here in Hawaii, but it’s something to consider and not discount,” Tyau-Beam said.

There are federal subsidies you could qualify for.

“There’s discounted rates if you’re in a community rating system, which Hawaii County and Maui County are, and they receive a 10-percent discount on their rates,” Tyau-Beam said.

She says the first step to take is talk to your insurance agent.

“Start with whoever writes your homeowners policy and ask them if they write for National Flood or if they have flood insurance as part of their company,” Tyau-Beam said.

What does flood insurance cover? Pretty much flooding from tsunamis, hurricanes, other storms, coastal storm surges, even possibly a water main break.

Renters can also buy flood insurance to protect their contents. Even people who live on a high floor in a condo or apartment building can benefit from flood insurance, in case the foundation gets damaged from a flood.

If you belong to a homeowners association, you can check on whether the association has flood insurance that will cover your home.

It’s something to think about, especially with the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Iniki coming up on Sept. 11.

“It was so long ago, we kind of forget. We don’t think it’s going to happen to us, and it’s unfortunate that it takes events such as Harvey and Irma, pending, that we think oh, are we vulnerable, are we at risk, and we take action. We don’t want to wait to take action because if you go out and buy flood insurance tomorrow because you feel like you want to get protected, it’s not going to go into effect for 30 days,” Tyau-Beam warned.

Hawaii’s hurricane season goes till the end of November, then we have the rainy season, and tsunamis can happen at any time.

“It’s sad when that happens,” Tyau-Beam said. “You save all of your life for this home and then in an instant, it’s gone.”

To look up your flood zone, click here for a flood hazard assessment tool.