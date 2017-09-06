12th Annual Kū Mai Ka Hula Competition on Maui

By Published: Updated:

Kū Mai Ka Hula competition is the only adult hula competition on Maui. It is this Saturday, September 8th and 9th, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) in its 12th year.

There are 10 hālau participating this year and they come from Maui, O‘ahu, California, Nevada and Japan. So it’s really an international competition based at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.  There will be solo and group competitions for both wahine and kane competitors, in both styles of hula – auana, which is modern style hula and kahiko which is ancient style.

Attendees can browse and shop displays of made-in-Hawai‘i products from an array of crafters and artisans before and throughout the Saturday performances.

For tickets, call the MACC Box Office at 242-SHOW or log on to MauiArts.org.  Tickets are only $25 each day or for anyone wanting to see the whole competition, there is a 2-day pass for $45.

Website:  MauiArts.org

