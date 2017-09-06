Ask HPD: Is it Legal to Drive with Items on Rear View Mirror?

By Published:

From dice to parking passes, many people hang items on their car’s rear view mirror. But is it legal to drive with anything on the mirror? Detective Parker Bode from the Honolulu Police Department joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s