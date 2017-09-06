Brazen carjacking reported at popular store with elderly victim inside vehicle

Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a popular store in Honolulu.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Marukai Wholesale Mart on Kamehameha Highway, near Dillingham Boulevard.

The store is located near Oahu Community Correctional Center, but shoppers tell us they usually feel safe.

So many were surprised to hear of the brazen crime that occurred in broad daylight.

Police say the 76-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat.

Sources tell us the keys were in the ignition, so the suspect started driving off. The victim begged to be let out, so the suspect stopped the car and let him out before taking off.

We asked a spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department if a suspect was caught or the car was found. We were told the department is not releasing any additional information.

It’s still a good reminder to always lock your car doors, even if you’re waiting in the car, and be aware of anything suspicious around you.

If you feel threatened, you can honk your horn to draw attention and scare the person in question away.