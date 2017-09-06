Can or No Can?! – Bungee Run

CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs off two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas. In today’s competition, contestants Tom and Will go head to head in the Bungee Run.

If you’d like to rent the Bungee Run inflatable game for your next party or company function contact Party Rentals Hawaii!

Website: http://www.partyrentalshawaii.com/

If you’d like to apply to be a contestant on CAN OR NO CAN please fill out an application at http://khon2.com/can-or-no-can/.