Lawsuit alleges Blood Bank of Hawaii violated disabilities act by firing workers

A lawsuit is accusing the Blood Bank of Hawaii of firing workers while they were undergoing health issues.

The complaint filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges that the blood bank violated the Americans with Disabilities Act — specifically disability discrimination and denial of reasonable accommodation.

It details the stories of three former workers. In one instance, a lab assistant undergoing treatment for breast cancer was allegedly fired because she missed more than 12 weeks of work.

In another case, a different lab assistant who was recovering from carpel tunnel surgery claims she was fired because she requested more time off work.

The blood bank issued the following statement in response:

“Blood Bank of Hawaii is aware that a lawsuit has been filed by Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. We uphold all Equal Employment Opportunity principles and it is our policy to comply with federal and state laws,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, BBH president and CEO. “We are committed to resolving the lawsuit and ensuring all BBH employees are duly protected under the applicable laws.”