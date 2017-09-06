More than a million dressers sold at Walmart recalled over instability concerns

More than a million dressers that were sold at Walmart are being recalled.

The recall applies to Ameriwood Home’s Mainstays four-drawer chest of drawers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, “the recalled chests of drawers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.”

If you own this dresser, you’re urged to contact Ameriwood Home for a free repair kit.

