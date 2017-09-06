Popular Hawaii island fish market celebrates 110th anniversary

A popular fish market on Hawaii island is celebrating 110 years in business.

To commemorate the milestone, Suisan will host a birthday event on Thursday, Sept. 7.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market on Lihiwai Street will offer five new poke combinations created by chef Sheldon Simeon.

There will also be pop-ups by local chefs from Seaside Restaurant, Ponds Hilo, and Cousins Seafood & Bento, who will prepare samples using an array of products Suisan distributes.

Suisan is the brain child of a group of Japanese immigrants. The Japanese word Suisan literally translates to “marine product.”

Over the years, the business grew from a fish market to Hawaii island’s premier food distributor.

It’s also faced many challenges, including two tsunamis and having its property seized in World War II. Just three years ago, there was a fire in Suisan’s main office and warehouse.

Despite these setbacks, Suisan continues to grow and thrive.

“I think it really comes down to the people that we have as employees. They are all very dedicated to really serving the customer,” said Suisan president and CEO Stephen Ueda. “Starting in East Hawaii, a lot of these people grew up together in a small town. I think that’s part of what they do. They just help each other out.”

Throughout the month of September, Suisan will give away 110 poke bowls via social media contests.