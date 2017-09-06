Programming changes coming to KHON2, Hawaii’s CW

With the upcoming launch of KHON2’s new morning newscast, Wake Up 2day Take 2, several programming changes will go into effect on both KHON2 and our sister station, Hawaii’s CW.

Take 2 is an extension of Wake Up 2day, hosted by Kristine Uyeno and Kelly Simek, that will offer viewers more in-depth coverage of top local stories and weather updates, as well as lifestyle tips, live music, entertainment features, and more.

“We are looking forward to having the extended time to dig deeper into the day’s stories from different angles,” said Uyeno.

“Kristine and I have the great bond of friendship on and off the air. I’m excited to be able to host an hour with her. It will be informative but also lighter with fun topics for us to share,” said Simek.

Take 2 launches Monday, Sept. 18, and will air weekdays from 8-9 a.m. following Wake Up 2day.

KHON2 programming changes as of Sept. 11:

Rachael Ray moves to 11 a.m.-12 noon

Family Feud moves to 2-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m.

Living808 will air from 4-5 p.m. replacing Judge Judy, which will no longer air.

Hawaii’s CW programming changes as of Sept. 18:

Wake Up 2day Take 2 will be simulcast from 8-9 a.m.

Access Hollywood will air from 9-10 a.m.

Page Six will air from 4-4:30 p.m.

Mom will air from 4:30-5 p.m.

Two and a Half Men will air from 5-5:30 p.m.

Daily Mail will air from 5:30-6 p.m.

Living808 will rebroadcast from 9-10 p.m. KHON2 News at 9 will no longer be simulcast on Hawaii’s CW.

Access Hollywood will air from 10:30-11 p.m.