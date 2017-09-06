Rainbow Wahine host final non-conference tournament of the season this week

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (2-4) hosts its final non-conference tournament of the season this week at the Stan Sheriff Center. This week’s Outrigger Resorts Volleyball Challenge features No. 10 BYU (6-0), Baylor (4-2), and Nevada (2-3) from Thursday, Sept. 7 – Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Rainbow Wahine posted a 2-1 record last week in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. UH notched wins over Western Carolina and South Dakota but fell in four to No. 22 Utah in the tourney finale.

Junior outside hitter McKenna Granato led the ‘Bows with 41 kills over the three matches—including 24 against Utah. She logged 4.1 kills per set. Overall, Granato has a team-high 92 kills and 100.0 points. She is third on the team with 58 digs and five service aces. Fellow junior outside hitter Casey Castillo has 47 kills with 23 digs and 14 blocks.

Senior middle hitter Emily Maglio is second on the squad tallying 57 kills with a team-high .338 hitting percentage. She also leads UH with 33 total blocks (two solo) averaging 1.43 per set. UH’s freshmen middle blocking duo of Sophia Howling and Skyler Williams have combined for 36 kills and 38 blocks. Williams has started all six matches thus far and has contributed with 28 kills and 29 total blocks overall. Howling has come in relief of Williams in four matches and has put down eight kills while racking up nine blocks—including three solo.

Senior libero Savanah Kahakai not surprisingling leads UH with 88 digs thus far. She needs just15 more to tie former UH All-American Lily Kahumoku at No. 10 in the career record book in digs at 1,104.

Sophomore setter Norene Iosia was ultra efficient leading the ‘Bows against South Dakota as UH hit .446 with just one hitting error on the first play of the match. Overall, Iosia has dealt out a team-high 220 assists and 11 aces while putting up 66 digs and 20 blocks. She leads UH with three double-doubles thus far.

2017 Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic Schedule

Thurs., Sept. 7 Baylor vs. Nevada 4:45 p.m. Hawai’i vs. BYU 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 BYU vs. Nevada 4:45 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Baylor 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 BYU vs. Baylor 3:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Nevada 7:00 p.m.

Matches #7-9

WHAT: Outrigger Resorts Volleyball Challenge

WHO: Hawai’i (2-4), No. 10 BYU (6-0), Baylor (4-2), Nevada (2-3)

WHEN: September 7-9, 2017

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center (Honolulu, HI)

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise all of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play for Thursday and Friday and Scott Robbs doing the play-by-play on Saturday. Chris McLaughlin will by doing the color commentating for all three matches. Robbs, Lisa Strand Ma’a and Dave Shoji will be the on-air talent for the pre and postgame shows. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 12 and 1012 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: UH’s matches will be streamed live for mainland fans only. Go to HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule for links.

RADIO: ESPN 1420 am will air all the UH matches this week with Tiff Wells handling the broadcasts.

AUDIO WEBCAST: www.espn1420am.com

LIVE STATS: Livestats for all of the tournament matches will be available at HawaiiAthlectics.com

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at HawaiiAthletics.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i is 17-6 against BYU. The Cougars swept UH in their last meeting in the NCAA Second Round in Honolulu on 12/7/13. The ‘Bows are 5-0 against Baylor. UH swept the Bears in the last meeting on 9/1/12. The Rainbow Wahine are 37-1 against Nevada with UH sweeping the Wolf Pack in their last meeting on 9/29/11