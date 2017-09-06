Special ceremony tomorrow to mark the 100th anniversary of the American Red Cross of Hawaii

For 100 years, the American Red Cross of Hawaii has helped to prevent and alleviate emergency-generated human suffering through the mobilization of volunteers and generosity of donors.

Thursday, you’re invited to a special ceremony to mark the centennial anniversary. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Coralie Chun Matayoshi, CEO Pacific Islands Region and Scott Seu, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Hawaiian Electric Company joined us in studio to talk about the event.

Chun Matayoshi says Queen Liliuokalani was fully committed to helping out the Red Cross World War I efforts. She and her loyal volunteers had been sewing a large Red Cross flag at Washington Place and on September 14, 1917, Queen Liliuokalani’s Red Cross flag was presented to the Red Cross on the steps of Iolani Palace on by Hawaii Territorial Governor Lucius Pinkham and Queen Liliuokalani’s Secretary, Colonel Curtis Iaukea. The flag was presented with a note from the Queen that read: “The flag is an expression of my warm and hearty sympathy with the cause of humanity.”

On Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10:15 a.m., the Hawaii Red Cross will be holding a historic Queen Liliuokalani flag raising ceremony, where the public is invited to see the Red Cross flag soar Iolani Palace as it did 100 years ago during WWI at the Queen’s request.

“There will be special guest speakers and entertainment by the Royal Hawaiian Band and guests will also be encourage to tour Iolani Palace where we have a special exhibit, featuring the original Red Cross flag sewn by Queen Liliuokalani, during the month of September,” says Chun Matayoshi. Seu says Hawaiian Electric is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year.

“We are also taking the time to reflect back on the company’s rich history,” says Seu. “During WWI, the Hawaii Red Cross held its first membership and war fund drive, where crowds lined the streets to see the Royal Hawaiian Band – carried through Honolulu in a special streetcar – playing favorite tunes and keeping the energy level high. Ambulances and other public vehicles joined in the parades and the Hawaiian Electric Company would blow its big whistles every time 500 new members were added to the Red Cross. When the volunteer count reached the 8,000 mark and the HECO whistles rang out, Queen Liliuokalani was presented with a special Red Cross pin by fund drive organizers. We are proud to sponsor this event that celebrates such a significant moment when our history intersects!”

A special month-long exhibit will also be on display at Iolani Palace exploring the Hawaii Red Cross historical ties to the Palace and to Queen Liliuokalani. Open to the public throughout the month of September, the exhibit will feature the original Red Cross flag, sewn by Queen Liliuokalani and her loyal volunteers. The 100 year-old Red Cross flag, which is on permanent loan from the Hawaii State Archives, is normally displayed at the American Red Cross of Hawaii’s Headquarters.

For more information on the Hawaii Red Cross Centennial events go to www.redcross.org/local/hawaii/centennial