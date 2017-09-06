State receives $41 million in additional federal funds for road improvements

The state is getting more than $41 million in federal funding to improve freeways and highways.

The money from the Federal Highways Administration is in addition to the $152 million already allocated to Hawaii this federal fiscal year through the Federal-aid Highway Program.

“The fact that Hawaii was able to receive additional federal money is a testament to all the hard work the (Hawaii Department of Transportation) staff has done to bring down the federal pipeline,” said Division Administrator Ralph Rizzo of the Federal Highway Administration’s Hawaii Division.

The pipeline refers to the difference between what is obligated for all projects and what the state has expended and has been reimbursed for by the federal government.

Officials note that every state carries an unexpended balance because of the reimbursement nature of the program and the time it takes to deliver projects. A smaller pipeline means more money is actively being put to use.

According to Gov. David Ige, the state has reduced the pipeline over the past two and a half years from nearly $750 million to $505 million, the lowest it’s been in 16 years.

The projects that will benefit from the additional funding are:

H-1 Freeway improvements from Waimalu Viaduct to Halawa

This project will include pavement rehabilitation along the H-1 Freeway eastbound and westbound corridors from the Waimalu Viaduct to the vicinity of Halawa. The areas with an asphalt concrete overlay will be removed and replaced with a smooth concrete surface. In addition, the project will include widening of the eastbound shoulder lane between the Waimalu Viaduct and the Aiea Pedestrian Overpass to provide ample space for incident response beyond the existing shoulder lane. The widened shoulder may be used as an additional lane in the future.

Kuhio Highway Resurfacing from Kapule Highway to North Leho Drive

The improvements include cold planning, resurfacing, milled rumble strips, reconstructing weakened pavement areas, signs and striping.

Kuhio Highway Safety Improvements from Wailapa Road to Kapaka Street

The improvements include installing new pavement markers, object markers, traffic signs and milled rumble strips and hydro-mulch seeding of dressed shoulders.

Mamalahoa Highway Widening from Mud Lane to Mana Road

The project improvements consist of widening the paved travel way for the purpose of accommodating left-turn storage lanes (turning off the highway), left-turn shelter lanes (turning onto the highway) and shoulders at 18 intersections; repairing two drainage channels; and road resurfacing and reconstruction along with new traffic markings.