State scales back school flu shot program due to lack of funding

Not all schools will be offering the flu shots this year, and health experts say it’s a bad idea.

The Hawaii Department of Health says it is scaling back the Stop Flu at School program.

The vaccine will not be made available at some public schools and it will not be offered at any private schools.

Why make changes to such a popular program?

The state says it’s due to lack of funding and resources. Health experts say it will mean more sick children and adults this year.

Free flu shots have been given at schools for the past 10 years. More than 65,000 students participate each year, ages five to 13 years old.

Private schools have already been notified that the vaccine will not be given this year, but health officials haven’t given any information on which public schools will offer the flu shot.

KHON2 has been pressing the DOH for more specifics on what will happen to the Stop Flu at School program, but officials say they’re gathering information before they can tell us anything more.

In a statement, the department said it “is coordinating with (the Department of Education) to determine statewide public school participation in the program for 2017-2018 flu season… DOH intends to resume the program this fall with some modifications due to funding reductions and limited resources.”

“Pediatricians and all of us have been surprised by the announcement,” said Dr. Marian Melish, a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

“I’m concerned that we will have more influenza circulating among school children, and this will have a definite effect on the amount of influenza that is circulating among adults,” she said.

Melish adds that studies show that vaccinating children helps prevent children and adults from getting sick.

“I have been watching carefully many years when there has been a lot of influenza on the mainland, we have been spared and had relatively mild years,” Melish said.

While the cost of the vaccine is covered by medical insurance, DOH says the program costs the state $2 million per year.

KHON2 reached out to state Rep. John Mizuno, chairman of the House Health and Human Services Committee, who says it’s worth keeping the program intact.

“It’s going to cost more by having a sicker community than with these vaccinations, so I would recommend that we highly subsidize the vaccinations if need be,” Mizuno said. “(It) needs to be a high priority. This is health.”

Parents are advised to take their kids to the doctor or a pharmacy for their flu shot.

We’ll keep pressing for more answers on the changes to the program and let you know when we find out.

We also reached out to the governor’s office and asked about giving more money to the health department.