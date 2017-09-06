Waipahu High School celebrates new football, track field

Good news on the Waipahu High School campus as the Marauders are dedicating a new football field and track Wednesday morning.

It’s a milestone for one of Oahu’s most populated public schools.

The school of 2,500 students will be dedicating its new field.

The new field will serve as the home stadium for football games, but also it will host soccer games, and on a daily basis will be available for physical education.

The dedication is slated to happen just after 8 a.m.

Besides new field turf, the important thing to note is a new eight lane track, which means Waipahu could host the State Track Meet.