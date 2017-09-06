Watch what happens when Justin Cruz takes on the spicy ramen challenge

You might have seen it on social media.

A challenge dares people to eat an entire bowl of what’s being called “the world’s spiciest instant ramen.”

The brand is from Korea, and while it says “HOT Chicken Flavor Ramen” on the package, people have nicknamed it “fire noodles” and “nuclear spicy.”

Our own Justin Cruz loves spicy food, but can his taste buds handle this?

If you’re interested, we picked up the ramen at Palama Supermarket on Makaloa Street. It costs about $9 for a pack of five.

