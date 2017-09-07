Built FORD Tough Matchup: (6) Farrington vs. (4) Mililani

Published:

Proud hosts of the new Edward “Skippa” Diaz Stadium at Kusunoki Field, sixth-ranked Farrington hosts its biggest home game ever against fourth-ranked Mililani.

The Govs are led defensively by senior lineman Foi Sila.

They posted a shutout in last week’s win over previously unbeaten Kailua.

The Trojans are undefeated as well. Third-year starter, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, is leading their high-powered attack to a 48-points-per-game average.

Something’s gotta give in this showdown for the early lead in the OIA Red Division.

