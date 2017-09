Brian Teo, Sam Spangler, and Rob DeMello send some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Teo: Waianae senior running back Rico Rosario, who broke a 20-year-old single-game rushing record with 243 yards against Moanalua last week.

Sam Spangler: The Kaiser team for grinding out the season, even if they don’t get to play every week.

Rob DeMello: 6-foot-6, 270-pound Kailua offensive lineman Sione Veikoso, who received an invite to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.