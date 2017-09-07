Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

(2) Kahuku vs. Bingham (UT)

The Red Raiders are taking on the defending Utah 5A state champions in Las Vegas.

Cover2 analyst Rich Miano says this will be a solid matchup, but to come out on top, Kahuku will have to be disciplined and have diversity in their offensive game.

Miano says the Kahuku defense is already playing at a high level.

The game goes down at 5 p.m. HST at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

(8) Kailua vs. Kapolei

Both teams are coming off close losses.

The Hurricanes are switching things up under center with recent Bishop Gorman transfer Noa Faoa set to take snaps.

Faoa says the transition has not been as difficult as it might seem, because he’s familiar with his teammates from playing in his junior prep days.

The game goes down at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kane Stadium in Kailua.