Hawaiian Airlines is gearing up for a major hiring push.

The company tells us it’s hiring pilots, mechanics, and flight attendants.

It helps if flight attendant applicants can speak and read Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, or Mandarin.

The airline is getting ready for the arrival of a new A330 aircraft as well as a new fleet of A321neos which will add more flights to the West Coast.

View the following links for more information: