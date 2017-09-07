Hawaii’s Kitchen: M.A.C. 24/7

Located inside Hilton Waikiki Beach, M.A.C. 24/7 Bar + Restaurant serves Modern American Cuisine (that’s the “M.A.C.”) infused with the culinary diversity of Hawaii. Open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the restaurant features classic American dishes contemporized with island flair using fresh local ingredients. Some of M.A.C. 24/7 Bar + Restaurant’s signature dishes include red velvet pancakes, chicken fried steak with eggs, seven cheese white mac and cheese, lobster BLT and Hawaiian-inspired Vietnamese rolls.

Chef Chris Yniguez joins us on Hawaii’s Kitchen to make Hawaiian Moon Fish Tacos with Pineapple Slaw and Lomi Lomi Tomatoes.

LOMI LOMI TOMATOES RECIPE

8 ea – Tomatoes – seeded and ¼” dice

1 ea – large size Maui Onions – ¼” dice

8 oz. – Green onions ¼” straight cut including white part

2 Tblsp – Hawaiian Salt

Serving Size: 2 Tblsp

Makes 18 servings

Website: www.hiltonwaikikibeach.com / www.mac247waikiki.com