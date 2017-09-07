Honolulu mayor signs bill to extend tax for rail

The bill to extend Oahu’s G.E.T. surcharge for the next three years has been signed into law.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell gave it his signature Thursday afternoon after the city council passed the bill on Wednesday.

“I think it’s been difficult for the City and County of Honolulu. I’m sure it’s been difficult for HART too. But I think in life the things that are most worth fighting for are usually very difficult, and a lot of effort has to be put into anything that’s worth while and this project is very worth while,” said Kirk Caldwell.

The bill passed by the state legislature last week increases the state’s hotel room tax by one percent to cover the cost of building the rail.