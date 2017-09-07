Honolulu police continue to look into body cameras



Earlier this month, the Honolulu Police Department told us it was finally ready to begin testing body cameras.

Now, we’ve learned that’s no longer the case.

Interim Police Chief Cary Okimoto says they’ve been working with several vendors, but there are some kinks that need to be worked out before they can implement the program.

“There’s storage issues with one company. We’re giving them a timeline to work that part out,” said Okimoto. “It’s more than just to have the officers outfitted with a video camera and having them out there. Now what are we going to do with that information, and how are we going to store it? How much is it going cost us?”

HPD says it remains on track to roll out its body camera program by the end of the year.