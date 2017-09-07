How to watch Kahuku vs. Utah Champs in Las Vegas this weekend

For the second time in as many years the ninth island will be overtaken by the “Red Sea” as the Cover2 2nd-ranked Kahuku Red Raiders will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend to take part in the inaugural Polynesian Football Classic.

The reigning OIA champions will face defending Utah champion, Bingham in the night-cap of a double-header Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Red Raiders enter the game ranked 23rd nationally by MaxPreps as the Miners are 16th.

Last year, Kahuku lost to 3-time defending national champion, Bishop Gorman 35-7 on the Gaels home field.

In the first game, Liberty (Nev.) High will play Alta (Utah). The Patriots are coached by offensive coordinator Chad Kapanui, who starred at both Roosevelt High School and the University of Hawaii.

Saturday’s doubleheader will be available online for $9.95. To order, click the link here.