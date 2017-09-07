Kailua Offensive Lineman Sione Veikoso invited to 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Kailua offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has been invited to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Veikoso, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 270-pounds was a finalist for the 2016 Cover2 Olin Kreutz Award as offensive lineman of the year.

In his senior season, he has helped paved the way for the Surfriders to a 3-1 start averaging over 350-yards of offense per game including 210 yards per outing on the ground.

Veikoso has four scholarship offers from BYU, Hawaii, Oregon State, and Washington State.

The second annual Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday January 20th at Aloha Stadium.

Other players from Hawaii invited are Kamehameha defensive end Jonah Welch, Saint Louis safety Isaiah Tufaga, Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave, Kahuku defensive end Samson Reed, Waianae linebacker Kana’i Mauga, ‘Iolani receiver Justin Genovia along with three players from Kapolei being DE Kukea Emmsley, LB Rocky Savea, and DT Aaron Faumui who was extended an invited earlier Thursday which was announced via the Hawaii Prep World.

To view the entire 2018 Polynesian Bowl roster and game information via the Hawaii Prep World CLICK HERE.

Every Thursday two local standouts will be announced to the game’s roster with the Hawaii Prep World revealing a player at noon Hawaii time. The second weekly player will be announced on Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly, which airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on KHON2.