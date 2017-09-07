On the Road: Castle assistant coach Keoni Steinhoff

Published: Updated:

This week, Mark Veneri visits Castle High School assistant coach Keoni Steinhoff.

Seinhoff is a former University of Hawaii offensive tackle and is making an attempt to give back after taking some time off from football.

He says it’s been great working with new head coach and fellow former UH football player John How.

Steinhoff reflected on the loss of his brother in a skateboarding accident. He says it’s been tough at times, but feels his brother is watching him.

As for the team, Steinhoff is encouraged by the increased number of players who signed up to play.

The Knights take on Leileihua at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kaneohe.

