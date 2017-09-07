PTWC evaluating threat to Hawaii after 8.1M earthquake off Mexico

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is evaluating if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii following an 8.1-magnitude earthquake off Mexico.

It occurred at 6:49 p.m. HST off the coast of Chiapas.

No warning, watch, or advisory has been issued for Hawaii.

A scientist at PTWC tells us if a tsunami impacts Hawaii, it would reach the islands at around 3:30 a.m. and would likely be very small.

A threat message indicates waves of less than 0.3 meters, or less than a foot, are possible.

Editor’s Note: The PTWC lists the earthquake as being 8.2 magnitude, however, we are using the U.S. Geological Survey, which measures the earthquake at 8.1.