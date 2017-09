Coach Brian Teo says Kapaa running back Ryan “Ryno” Banasihan is an absolute sledgehammer.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior has 549 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Coach says involved parents have helped Banasihan show his talents to some Big Ten Conference schools.

The Warriors take on Kauai Friday at 7 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium.