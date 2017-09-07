Ulu-Perry brings Rainbow Warriors to face former teammates at UCLA

Since Fred Ulu-Perry left the UCLA football program, the Bruins have struggled filling his void on the offensive line.

Ulu-Perry transferred home to play for the University of Hawaii in 2016, causing the Bruins missed one of the gems of their recent recruiting along the offensive line. Coming out of Saint Louis school in 2015, Ulu-Perry was rated as a four-star recruit and the 3rd best center in the nation.

As a result UCLA ranked next-to-last in rushing in 2016, and were 57th and 67th in America in sacks and tackles for loss allowed.

This year has seen more of the same, as the Bruins gave up 3 sacks in their week one win over Texas A&M while only rushing for 63 yards.

Ulu-Perry, now playing right tackle for the Rainbow Warriors, will return to Westwood this weekend when Hawaii (2-0) takes on UCLA (1-0) Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

“It’s going to be very special.” Ulu-Perry said.

“Still a lot of familiar faces there that i know on the team overall but its gonna be special for me because I transferred from there. I can’t wait to play against my former teammates.”

Fred was in the same recruiting class with UCLA quarterback and NFL prospect Josh Rosen, who led the Bruins to their 34 point comeback Sunday with 491 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes.

“He’s smart. He’s got a good arm he never gives up. There were quite a few games when I was there we came back like how they won against Texas A&M.”

Kickoff in Pasadena is set for 11:00 am HST. The game will air on the Pac-12 network.