What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

This month we have something sexy and sinful for you. It’s our candied raspberry popcorn smothered in rich dark chocolate. It’s Primo Popcorn’s Sinful Raspberry. Can’t it get any more self-indulgent? Yes it can. You pair it with Primo’s Vanilla Bean Kustard for a real treat that no one can say no to.

Primo Popcorn is now offering their frozen Kustard in pint sizes. Take your favorite flavors home to share. Or not.

Get all your family’s goodies at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.