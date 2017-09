Assets School in Honolulu does so much to educate and enhance the lives of gifted students and those with language based learning differences like dyslexia. In fact, some people say Assets was a 21st century school way before its time! We’re learning more about the school today. The Head of School Paul Singer and Trustee Kitty Lagareta joined us to talk about the school, its mission and the future.

Website: assets-school.net