Critics call new rule to deal with Hawaii’s feral cat population inhumane

The state says it’s got a feral cat problem, but the ways they’re now being allowed to take care of that problem are being called inhumane.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources passed a new rule Friday that includes:

“(Page 50-51) Any dog, cat, or other domestic pet, while being a stray within a small boat harbor, may be seized by officers and employees of the department, or by any other person authorized by law, and shall be disposed of as provided in chapter 183D-65, Hawaii Revised Statutes.”

That chapter specifies:

§183D-65 Posting; destruction of predators. (a) On any game management area, public hunting area, or forest reserve or other lands under the jurisdiction of the department, predators deemed harmful to wildlife by the department may be destroyed by any means deemed necessary by the department. (b) Where the predators are dogs and the methods of destruction may endanger pets or hunting dogs, all major points of entrance into the area where the predators are to be destroyed shall be posted with signs indicating that a program of predator destruction in the area is in progress. Any predator may be destroyed in a posted area without claim or penalty whether or not the predator is the property of some person.

The rule is meant to fix the issue of stray animals at boat harbors and facilities, but the wording has animal groups alarmed.

