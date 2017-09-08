Figure skaters rehearse for Honolulu’s Golden Moment

Rehearsals are underway at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena for Golden Moment Hawaii, a skating concert on ice featuring Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.

The shows take place Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m.

This year’s show features special guests: Tony Award-winning entertainer Lea Salonga for a live performance and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba as emcee for Saturday’s show.

The lineup includes world champion skaters Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Ekaterina Gordeeva, and Yuka Sato.

We also caught Yamaguchi rehearsing with a special skater, her daughter, Emma.

Proceeds from both shows go to Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation, which supports early childhood literacy in Hawaii.

The first Golden Moment Hawaii, in November 2015, raised more than $200,000.

The foundation’s Always Reading program now serves more than 400 kindergarten students at seven elementary schools on Oahu: Kalihi-Kai, Linapuni, Fern, Puuhale, Waiahole, Pope and Kalihi.

