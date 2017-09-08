Kalaeloa on-ramp closed due to crash investigation; pedestrian critically injured

Honolulu police are responding to an accident on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition early Friday morning.

Emergency Medical Services says it happened at 4:43 a.m. on the Kalaeloa on-ramp onto the H-1 Freeway eastbound, which is now closed as officers investigate.

We have learned the victim a 69-year-old male.

An alternate route for commuters is to take Kapolei Parkway, turn left down Kamokila Boulevard, then left on Wakea Street to get onto H-1 eastbound.It

No word of injuries or what lead to the crash.

Watch Up 2day for the latest traffic updates. Stay with KHON2.com for updates.