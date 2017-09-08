Mililani family anxious to leave Disney World resort as Hurricane Irma approaches

A Mililani family is among those trying to get out of Florida.

The family is wrapping up their vacation to Disney World and their flight is scheduled to leave Orlando tomorrow so they’re hoping it’s not canceled last minute.

Sal Tungpalan said his family trip to Disney World is ending on a memorable note but not in the way he expected.

“I’m kind of worried. I just really want to get out of here,” he said.

After a week long vacation, Sal, his wife, son and his in-laws were already set to leave Florida Saturday afternoon, but the family is now hoping there aren’t any unforseen delays.

“From what we know, I guess the airport here is shutting down at 5 p.m. and our flight is set to leave around noon,” Tungpalan said. “We’ve been on our phones constantly just checking the path.”

Tungpalan told KHON2 the Disney resort they’re staying at is completely booked but the atmosphere is calm for now.

“It’s exactly the calm before the storm, it’s humid, it’s real hot,” Tungpalan said. “It’s crowded with people. Along with people on vacation, you got people just trying to head out, up anywhere out of Florida.”

We’re told the family has loved ones in Miami who tried to evacuate but they had to turn around because traffic leaving town was so bad.

Tungpalan said he remembers Hurricane Iniki as a child but he doesn’t want to see how it compares to Irma.

“As a kid it was kind of fun. I didn’t really think about it. I went outside playing in the rain. It’s totally different now.”

For now, the family is anxiously watching and waiting.

“We’re just winging it now, we’re fine but we’re prepared if we have to stay. If our flight gets canceled then we’ll have to play it by ear at the airport,” Tungpalan said.

We’ll be keeping in touch with the family and let you know if they were able to make it back home.

Be sure to stay tuned to KHON2 News on air and online as we’ll continue to track Irma and its effects.