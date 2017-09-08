Preview of the Hawaii Woman Expo



Looking for something to do this weekend?

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 10, the Hawaii Woman Expo is being held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Makena Maduli previewed of the event that will feature 200 booths.

She interviewed the promoter of the expo Pat Shine as well as a number of vendors.

General admission is $4 with military families, seniors 65+, and children under 7 getting in free.

Sept. 8 – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept. 9 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.