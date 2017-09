From October 17th to the 31st, Maui’s Keiki Playhouse will be transformed into a Halloween Playhouse and the week leading to Halloween everyone that comes dressed in costume will receive a $3 discount. They will also be hosting two haunted houses with sensory play and arts and crafts. The first one will be at The Outlets of Maui in Lahahina on Oct 28, 29 and the second at Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center on Oct 31st.

Website: thekeikiplayhouse.com