Two lanes of Beretania Street closed near Times due to damaged water main

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are responding to a damaged 12-inch water main on Beretania Street near Times Supermarket.

The utility says the main was damaged by a contractor who was working in the area.

Due to the extent of the necessary repair, two mauka lanes of Beretania between Keeaumoku and Piikoi streets are closed.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area by using an alternate travel route.

Times Beretania, Grace’s, and other area small businesses are without water service at this time.

Repairs to the damaged water main and roadway are expected to continue into the evening.

