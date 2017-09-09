Investigation launched after school buses collide on Hawaii Island, police not called until hours later

An investigation is underway after a crash involving two school buses on Hawaii Island this week.

A total of 50 students were on the buses at the time, but a police report wasn’t filed until two hours after the collision.

A parent whose son was on the bus said it was just by chance that he learned of the incident.

Patrick Lambert told KHON2 he found out about the crash through his daughter who had a friend on the bus.

The state Department of Education said the school buses are contracted by Roberts Hawaii.

Lambert immediately called his 16-year-old son, P.J., who also rides the same bus.

Lambert said his son and some friends eventually made it home and described what happened.

“He said ‘uncle, we were just on the bus and then all of a sudden it was like we got clubbed and the back window blew out and I had glass all over me,'” Lambert said. “He said it was really scary and that the impact was really hard.”

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. as the two school buses were on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

The DOE said one school bus rear ended the other bus as it came to a stop on the highway.

There were 25 students on each bus, but no police or EMS were called to the scene.

Lambert said he called police himself and only then were officers dispatched.

His son called him shortly after he hung up with police.

“He called me and said not to worry because two buses just showed up and they were going to get on those buses and go,” Lambert said.

However, police still weren’t on scene.

From there, Lambert began a flurry of phone calls to police, the school, and Roberts Hawaii.

“First I called the high school to find out. They weren’t aware of it, they weren’t notified and that was about 20 minutes after the accident,” Lambert said. “Roberts Hawaii told me they didn’t have to call 911 because there were no injuries and I said ‘Well why? Who determined that?'”

KHON2 checked with Hawaii Island police who said there weren’t any injuries listed on the report.

We’re told the students had already been put on the other buses and were no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

We asked the DOE about injuries, but didn’t get an answer. However, Lambert said his son complained of a sore neck and back so he brought him to the ER to be checked out – and he said other parents did the same.

“It’s basic. This is basic procedure in any accident, especially a school bus with that much children. I’m so upset. I don’t even want to put my kid on the bus anymore. I don’t have an alternative at this point,” Lambert said.

In a statement, the DOE told KHON2, “standard procedure is for school bus drivers to notify police of any such incidents with passengers on-board. The two drivers from bus contractor Roberts Hawaii School Bus, Inc., did not contact police until about two hours after the incident and a police report was filed.”

The drivers have been placed on leave and will be tested for drugs, which is standard procedure.

We also reached out to Roberts Hawaii for a comment and a spokesman said the company it’s cooperating with the investigation.