Another year without graduation at Farrington’s new stadium



A new stadium, but it still won’t be used for graduation.

Parents at Farrington High School want to know why.

The stadium, which cost 19.5 million dollars, was completed last school year.

The seniors from that year weren’t allowed to graduate on the field, and now the upcoming seniors learned they won’t be able to either. Parents are demanding answers.

Farrington’s principal Al Carganilla who said there is a lot that goes on to make a graduation ceremony happen, and a host of factors went into the decision to have the ceremony in the gym instead of the new stadium.

Carganilla made it clear that it was also voted on by student council.

Parents at Farrington brought up that the school held a ceremony for the dedication of the stadium on the field, so what makes a graduation ceremony different?

Carganilla explained the school’s reasoning.

There are 510 seniors and holding graduation at the gym will cost over 22 thousand dollars. Having it at the stadium would be over 37 thousand, which means the school would have to raise graduation fees from 40 to 74 dollars.

Carganilla said, he cannot in good conscience do that to families, especially because some are low-income or without homes.

“Protecting the one million dollar field is something we have to do. Certain types of shoes, like your shoes, not supposed to be on today! You cannot be wearing that on the field. A lot of things that go into it. If we had to, I would love to have it here. Being the person who makes the decision, it’s difficult and I have to make a decision where everybody is involved,” Carganilla said.

The school said it cannot put tents up on the field because spectators would not be able to see their graduates.

Another factor is weather. Since vendors are paid months in advance, there is a lot of liability in case rented equipment is ruined from rain.