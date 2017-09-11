Ask a Specialist: Thyroid Cancer

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. Learn about the risk factors and what to do if you’ve been diagnosed with thyroid cancer with Dr. Shane Morita, medical director of Surgical Oncology at The Queen’s Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Network® Certified Physician, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Dr. Shane Y. Morita, MD, MS, PhD, FACS, is part of a multi-disciplinary team at the Queen’s Cancer Center. To learn more about the center and the services offered, including cancer screenings, treatment options, clinical trials and more, go to the Queen’s Cancer Center website at www.queensmedicalcenter.org/cancer. Or call 691-8777.