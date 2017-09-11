‘Bows football game at Wyoming to be televised on ESPN2

The University of Hawai’i football team’s Mountain West opener against Wyoming in Laramie, Sept. 23, is set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MT (4:15 p.m. HT) and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-1) will make their second of five scheduled national television appearances. UH is off this week before next week’s rivalry game with the Cowboys (1-1), who host Oregon this Saturday.

The teams compete for the Paniolo Trophy, which the Warriors currently own possession by virtue of a 2014 victory in Honolulu.

UH will make two appearances on the ESPN family of networks with the October 28 home game against San Diego State also listed on the schedule.