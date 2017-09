You can enjoy an evening out dining at a nice restaurant while helping Hawaii’s kupuna. “The Good Table” will be held at participating restaurants on Oct. 5. Proceeds will help Lanakila Meals on Wheels provide meals for senior citizens. Lori Lau with Lanakila Meals on Wheels, and Randy Bangloy, executive chef of The Eating House 1849, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what people can expect.

