HONOLULU Magazine’s Hale ‘Aina Awards is this Sunday

By Published:

HONOLULU Magazine’s Hale ‘Aina awards is the longest running culinary awards program in the state.  Their readers vote in a number of different categories and the winners are announced at the awards.  After the awards ceremony,  there is a big celebration that is open to the public.  This year’s theme is Destination Delicious!

Take a culinary trip around the world in one evening while you dine on artfully crafted dishes from 14 of Hawai‘i’s best chefs.  The public event is on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 6:30-9pm at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. .

Tickets are $125, and also available in packages of 10 tickets for $1,000. To purchase please go to: www.honolulumagazine.com/haleaina. Use your First Hawaiian Bank credit or debit Mastercard® at checkout and receive a $25 discount off each GENERAL ADMISSION ticket.

 

