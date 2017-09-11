How you can help YMCA of Honolulu respond to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

America continues to respond to the needs of those affected by Hurricane Harvey — and soon will do the same for families affected by Hurricane Irma. The YMCA is one of the many organizations that are rallying and now you have the chance to join YMCA of Honolulu in its effort.

This morning on Wake up 2day Lisa Ontai, Vice President of Marketing and Mission Advancement joined us in studio to talk about how you can help. The 34 Greater Houston YMCA Branches and Resident Camp serve an area the size of New Jersey with a population of 6.5 million people; all of the central city and most of the area received an estimated 9 trillion gallons of water due to Harvey. In spite of the flooding and damage to their own Branches, the YMCA of Houston has continued to work to be a resource to the community: Working with the National Guard to house some of the 30,000 guardsmen and -women who were deployed to the area.

The Greater Houston YMCA association serves a population that is about 6 times the size of YMCA of Honolulu which serves nearly 7,000 children in afterschool programs.

Ontai says YMCA of Honolulu, Pasha Hawaii and Hawaii Stevedores are asking the public to help fill a 40-foot container filled with supplies for children’s programs through a Kokua for Houston’s Keiki donation drive at the YMCA Nu’uanu, 1441 Pali Hwy. An easy drive-thru donation drop-off service will be offered: Friday, September 15 (7 am – 7 pm), Saturday, September 16 (7 am – 5 pm) and Sunday, September 17 (7 am – 5 pm).

Ontai says they’ve reached out to the Greater Houston Y and they said that the Red Cross has done an excellent job in meeting the basic needs of community; but that they would greatly appreciate supplies in support of youth programs and items that will help children continue to find joy and thrive during these very challenging times.

“So we are asking the public for specific donations of new or unused sports equipment; outdoor and indoor play equipment, toys, books, craft supplies, games, stuffed animals, LEGO and building kits,” says Ontai. “Also, clear or mesh backpacks and school supplies; and non-perishable snacks for keiki affected by Houston’s Hurricane Harvey. Pasha Hawaii and Hawaii Stevedores, will then ship the 40-foot Pasha Hawaii container to the Greater Houston YMCA.”

A complete list can be found on our YMCA of Honolulu website. Monetary donations can also be made directly on the Greater Houston YMCA’s website at: www.ymcahouston.org/blog/support-harvey-relief-efforts or via text – text the word HOUSTON to 91999.