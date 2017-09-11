Sarento’s at the Top of the Ilikai closing after 25 years



It’s a restaurant known for its gorgeous views and Italian food, but sad to say Sarento’s at the Top of the Ilikai will serve its last meals at the end of this month.

The founder and CEO of the restaurant Aaron Placourakis calls it a win – win.

Placourakis says he’d been in talks with the property’s owner about renewing the lease, but decided it was time to move on.

So after 25 years, Sarento’s will close on September 30, 2017.

“A lot of great memories, a lot of great parties, a lot of great fund raising events and community events. And a lot of great people really got their start in the industry in that place so I’m very proud of that 25 year run there,” Placourakis said.

Placourakis also said he’s proud that his 47 employees will have other opportunities either with other Oahu restaurants or perhaps at one of his Maui restaurants if they’re willing to relocate.